Image caption Police found a car believed to have been involved in the crash

Three people arrested after a cyclist was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash have been released under investigation, police said.

The man was struck by a car on National Avenue in Hull at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday and died later in hospital.

Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday after police found a car believed to be involved in the collision parked in a street.

Humberside Police has renewed an appeal for any witnesses to contact them.

