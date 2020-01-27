Image caption Flowers and a teddy bear have been left at the scene

Floral tributes have been left in front of a fire-damaged terraced house near Hull where a man died along with his 10-year-old daughter.

Firefighters tried to save the pair from the home in Wensley Avenue, Cottingham, on Saturday morning.

Post-mortem tests are due to take place on Tuesday to establish the cause of the girl's death. Tests on her 47-year-old father were carried out on Sunday.

Police said it was at the early stages of a "very complicated" investigation.

Officers are working to identify the cause of the blaze, which started shortly before 07:50 GMT.

The father died at the scene and his daughter later died in hospital.

They were the only people in the property at the time, the fire service had said.

Image caption Neighbour Carl Goodfellow tried to break the door down to help the people in the house

A neighbour said he tried to rescue those inside after seeing smoke coming from the building.

Carl Goodfellow said he shouted through the letterbox to try to raise the alarm and also tried to break the door down.

"I was banging on the window to try and get some attention, but there was nothing," he said.

Humberside Police it was continuing to support the families "at this very difficult time".

Image caption Police say it is a "very complicated" investigation

