Image caption Richard Huckle was given 22 life sentences in 2016

An inmate has been charged with the murder of one of Britain's most notorious paedophiles.

Richard Huckle, 33, was reportedly stabbed with a makeshift blade in his cell at HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire, on 13 October.

He was serving 22 life sentences for abusing up to 200 Malaysian children.

Paul Fitzgerald, 29, of HMP Wakefield, is due to appear via video-link at Beverley Magistrates' Court on 5 February, Humberside Police said.

Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, was jailed in 2016 after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse against children aged between six months and 12 years.

At the time of his arrest in 2014, the freelance photographer was compiling a manual to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

He had bragged online it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

His trial at the Old Bailey heard he awarded himself "Pedopoints" for different acts of abuse against 191 children, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

Officers found more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos on his computer.

