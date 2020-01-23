Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Tony Barber was found guilty of murder at Hull Crown Court

A man who murdered his friend in a "vicious attack" over a £10 drug debt has been jailed for at least 12 years.

Andy Webb, 58, was found unconscious in the doorway of a sheltered housing flat in Hull on 4 August.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of a head injury, Humberside Police said.

Tony Barber, 34, of Littleham Close, Hull, was found guilty at Hull Crown Court of murdering Mr Webb, who had believed Barber to be a friend.

Barber was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years and six months.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Webb who was found at Charles Brady Court, Diadem Grove, off Holderness Road.

Det Insp Grant Taylor said: "This was a senseless, vicious attack on a man who was supposed to be Tony's friend.

"A man was killed for what amounted to a £10 drug deal."

Mr Webb's family had been "devastated by the loss", he added.

