Image copyright Richard Croft/Geograph Image caption A BBC reporter at the gates of Fort Paull found "nothing happening at all"

The future of a Blackburn Beverley aircraft and a 12ft (3.7m) model of a dinosaur has been cast into doubt after a museum's sudden closure.

Fort Paull is a Napoleonic-era fort on the north bank of the Humber Estuary a few miles east of Hull, that has been a museum for 20 years.

In a statement the fort said "due to unforeseen circumstances" it would not be reopening after its winter closure.

Former museum curator Wally Duggan said the plane was the "last of its type."

The 10-acre site has an eclectic collection of military history items.

Image copyright Richard Croft/Geograph Image caption Wally Duggan said the giant Blackburn Beverley was known as "a thousand rivets in formation"

Mr Duggan, of the closed Beverley Museum of Army Transport where the Blackburn Beverley had been displayed, said: "It isn't something you put in your back garden but they were marvellous and served all over the world.

Mr Duggan said the plane, that arrived at Fort Paull in 1983, deserved a long-term future and somewhere to display it.

Image caption Ms Brodie wants to rehome "her Granddad's cement dinosaur"

The Tyrannosaurus Rex model has been part of the fort's play area for a decade and was made by the late Ron Brodie from Hull.

Sadie Brodie, his granddaughter, said "We don't want it left there to rot away and be damaged."

Ms Brodie said other people had contacted her concerned about medals and uniforms within the fort.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fort on the banks of the Humber Estuary had opened as a museum in 2000

The tourist attraction's Facebook page appears to have been taken down but an earlier statement on it said: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances Fort Paull will remain closed and won't be reopening.

"So this page will also be closed down, we would just like to thank all our loyal customers and rally/event teams for their support and custom over the years before we close it, thanks again all the staff at Fort Paull."

The BBC has been unable to contact the museum for comment.

