Image caption A study found the village of Wressle was above reserves of about two million barrels of recoverable oil

Plans to drill for oil in a North Lincolnshire village have been approved by government inspectors following an appeal.

The decision follows a public inquiry in 2018 into plans by Egdon Resources to develop an existing well at Wressle, near Scunthorpe.

At the time, concerns were raised about the potential impact on water supplies and local residents.

But a decision earlier gave "great weight" to the economic benefits.

The Hampshire-based oil and gas firm said the village was sitting on reserves of about two million barrels of recoverable oil.

In his decision, government planning inspector Phillip Ware said: "The proposal would deliver economic benefits... and reduce the need for imported fuel."

He added: "I give great weight to these and other benefits. In particular, the proposal would make a significant contribution towards the provision of secure energy supplies and be consistent with the use of a mix of energy sources during the transition to a low-carbon economy."

He said that any adverse effects could be "properly controlled and mitigated", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mark Abbott, managing director for Egdon, said he was pleased with the inspector's decision.

"We will now begin work on discharging the planning conditions and the detailed planning for the development works," he said.

Opponents argued a "rapid and deep cut" in carbon emissions was needed, adding the proposal would make matters worse.

