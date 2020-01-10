Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Chloe Strong left a seven-inch (18cm) gash on the victim's head following an argument with her on 5 June

A woman who slashed another woman's face in a "horrendous" knife attack in Grimsby has been jailed for seven years and nine months.

Chloe Strong, 37, left a seven-inch (18cm) gash on the victim's head following an argument with her on Railway Street on 5 June, police said.

She admitted having an article with a blade but was found guilty of wounding with intent at Grimsby Crown Court.

Humberside Police said the victim was "scarred for life".

Det Insp Kerry Bull said: "This assault on the victim was horrendous and has resulted in her sustaining life-changing injuries.

"Her scar will be a constant reminder of the terrifying experience she went through.

"This is one shocking example of what can happen when someone like Chloe Strong decides to use a blade in anger, and in crime."

Strong, of no fixed abode, had "initially claimed the attack was in self-defence", Det Insp Bull said.

"The reality is that on the day of the attack Strong had brought a Stanley knife with her, and she used it.

"She was arrested two days later and, on that day, blades were also found on her.

"That shows to me the level of violence Chloe Strong was prepared to go to with a knife."

