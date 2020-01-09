Image caption Mellissa Collier was sentenced after admitting five counts of burglary and one of theft

A woman who was caught on camera stealing from her elderly grandparents in an "appalling crime" has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Mellissa Collier, 28, stole varying amounts of cash totalling £230 from her grandparents home in Hull between May and June last year.

Hull Crown Court heard she would "sneak in and help herself".

Collier, of Trinity Court, Hull, admitted six charges of burglary and theft at a previous hearing.

The court heard her grandparents thought they had "lost leave of their senses" when they found cash going missing, with their suspicions falling on their carer.

Sentencing her, Judge Paul Watson told Collier she had taken advantage of her grandparents' trust.

He described her offending as "the most appalling case, a catalogue of appalling crimes".

'Spiral of debt'

Prosecutor Stephen Welch told the court her family, some of whom were in court, were "devastated" by the incident.

"They can't believe a family member could be so sly to do this to a 92-year-old grandfather and her grandmother," he said.

Collier's defence barrister, Mark Savage, said she had "got into a spiral of debt and could see no way out".

"She realises that she should have dealt with matters in a more open and mature manner," he said.

The court also heard she had been stealing from her childhood friend Samantha Wood.

In a statement read out in court, Ms Wood said Collier was "like a family member" and she was loved by her and her nine-year-old son, adding the impact of her crime was "greater than I ever expected".

Judge Watson said he accepted Collier's remorse was entirely genuine, while Mr Savage added she had written apology letters to her grandmother and Miss Wood.

Collier pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and one of theft at Hull Magistrates Court last year.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.