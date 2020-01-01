Image copyright ROD NEWTON Image caption The replica ship was set on fire in Flamborough's Fire Festival

Thousands of people have taken part in a torch-lit procession which saw a replica Viking ship burnt.

The Fire Festival - held for the fifth time in the East Yorkshire coastal village of Flamborough - celebrates its Viking heritage.

The fiery party also saw a group of Viking enactors in costume taking part and camping in the village.

Organiser Jane Emmerson said it was to "burn off the old spirits of the old year and welcome in the new spirits".

Image copyright Rod Newton Image caption "A huge ring of fire" is seen round the village green, said organisers

Image copyright ROD NEWTON Image caption Fireballs and flaming torches were part of the parade

Ms Emmerson, the festival's founder, said the village had an "amazing historical connection", with Flamborough being a Viking stronghold.

"It brings such a wonderful atmosphere, with a huge ring of fire round the village green," she said.

"The whole idea is to celebrate the village's history."

Image copyright Rod Newtom Image caption The event celebrates the East Yorkshire village's Viking history

Image copyright ROD NEWTON Image caption Fireworks added to the event's drama

Many of the dialect words and place names in East Yorkshire and across the Humber estuary in north Lincolnshire have Scandinavian origins.

They were absorbed into the language following invasions and settlements by Vikings more than 1,000 years ago from areas of Scandinavia.

The Viking Age - when the warriors were most active in their exploration and raiding - covers the period from the 8th to 11th Centuries.