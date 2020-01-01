Flamborough Fire Festival Viking ship burnt
Thousands of people have taken part in a torch-lit procession which saw a replica Viking ship burnt.
The Fire Festival - held for the fifth time in the East Yorkshire coastal village of Flamborough - celebrates its Viking heritage.
The fiery party also saw a group of Viking enactors in costume taking part and camping in the village.
Organiser Jane Emmerson said it was to "burn off the old spirits of the old year and welcome in the new spirits".
Ms Emmerson, the festival's founder, said the village had an "amazing historical connection", with Flamborough being a Viking stronghold.
"It brings such a wonderful atmosphere, with a huge ring of fire round the village green," she said.
"The whole idea is to celebrate the village's history."
Many of the dialect words and place names in East Yorkshire and across the Humber estuary in north Lincolnshire have Scandinavian origins.
They were absorbed into the language following invasions and settlements by Vikings more than 1,000 years ago from areas of Scandinavia.
The Viking Age - when the warriors were most active in their exploration and raiding - covers the period from the 8th to 11th Centuries.