Humberside Police chief praises injured officers' return
A chief constable has praised four officers who returned to duty despite being injured while responding to a domestic violence call.
Humberside Police's Lee Freeman said he had spoken to the officers involved and described them as an "absolute credit" to the force.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Coltman Street, Hull, in the early hours of Sunday.
He has been released while inquiries continue, police said.
In a tweet Mr Freeman said two of the officers suffered facial injuries, one had a suspected broken finger and another was kicked in the knee.
