Image caption Andrejs Saveljevs was shot by police officers on Hessle Road

A man who was shot in the street by police has been remanded in custody charged with firearms offences.

Police were called to reports of a man with a firearm in Hull in the early hours of 15 December.

Andrejs Saveljevs, aged 35, of Boulevard, Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court.

Mr Saveljevs' application for bail was refused and he will appear at Hull Crown Court on 24 January.

