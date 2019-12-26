Image copyright William Traves Image caption Organisers said year on year support for the dip had increased

Dozens of bathers have braved the chilly North Sea for the annual Boxing Day dip in Flamborough, East Yorkshire.

Many of the 56 swimmers embraced this year's 80s theme for the event at South Landing.

Organiser William Traves said more than £1000 had been raised towards the relocation of Flamborough pre-school into its own building.

He said conditions were tough but "everyone braved the North Sea with gusto".

Image copyright William Traves Image caption Younger bathers also braved the chilly conditions

Image copyright William Traves Image caption Money raised will go towards the £260,000 upgrade of the pre-school

About 200 people turned out to watch the dippers with the festivities then moving on to the village pubs with performances by junior and senior sword dancers.

It is the 11th year the dip has been held and the event has got bigger each time, Mr Traves said.