Image copyright Humberside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said there was indication the smoke was hazardous

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a huge blaze at a recycling plant where 600 tonnes of vegetable oil went up in flames on Christmas Day.

At its height, 62 firefighters and 12 engines were at the biogas plant in Crosslands Lane in North Cave.

There have been no reported casualties as the plant was not believed to be operational at the time.

People nearby are being urged to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were expected to be on scene until around lunchtime.

