Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 70-year-old's home was "turned upside down", police said

Two people have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman was tied up and injured during a "prolonged" knifepoint burglary at her home in Hull.

A woman forced her way into the house on 15 December along with two men who threatened to kill the victim's dog.

Her car was stolen and her home "turned upside down", Humberside Police said.

A 34-year-old man and a woman, 40, were held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and later released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy who was also previously arrested was released without charge.

The woman suffered injuries to her wrists and was left "extremely shaken".

In a Facebook post, the victim's family said a woman "barged her way in, tied her up and sat on [her] chest, smothering her face for [an] hour while two men ransacked her home with a knife, threatening to kill her dogs if she didn't give them money".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The woman suffered injuries to her wrists after being tied up

