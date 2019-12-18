Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Lyall was found dead with multiple injuries at his home in Cleethorpes

A man who murdered a man in "a sustained and deliberate attack" has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

Shaun Lyall was found battered to death at his house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July 2018.

Craig Whittle, 45, was convicted of murder and had admitted perverting the course of justice at Hull Crown Court.

Detectives are still hunting another suspect in connection with Mr Lyall's murder.

Whittle, of Corporation Road in Grimsby, was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict on Tuesday after a two and a half week trial.

Following sentencing, the victim's mother Serena Lyall said there had been "some closure and justice".

"What happened to Shaun will haunt me for the rest of my life and I feel appalled at the sickening depravity inflicted on my son," she said.

"He did not deserve it. I could only dream that this day would come and it has."

She said the conviction and sentencing had given her "renewed hope that there will be no let-up in the inquiries to bring anyone involved in his death to justice, however long it takes".

"I know this isn't the end of the road yet," she added.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Craig Whittle denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice

Det Ch Insp Rebecca Dickinson described Mr Lyall's death as a "particularly brutal and unnecessary one".

"Shaun suffered horrendous injuries before he died in what was a sustained and deliberate attack," she said.

Abdi Ali, 29, has been described as a "significant suspect in the investigation".

He is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

A £5,000 reward has been offered for information.

