Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Craig Whittle will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man in his own home.

Shaun Lyall was found dead with multiple injuries at a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July 2018.

Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road in Grimsby, was convicted following a trial at Hull Crown Court. He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.

Detectives are still hunting for another suspect in connection with Mr Lyall's murder.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Lyall was found dead at his home in Cleethorpes in July last year

Humberside Police described 29-year-old Abdi Ali as a "significant suspect in the investigation".

He is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

A £5,000 reward has been offered for information.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.