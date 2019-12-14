Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police found a bucket filled with drugs at the property

A bucketful of drugs has been found in a house by police who raided a property in East Yorkshire.

Officers went to the house in Danes Drive, Hessle, after a tip off on Friday.

Humberside Police said the bucket filled with bags of cannabis was found inside the property.

A 64-year-old man was stopped from leaving the property and arrested. Detectives also found a quantity of cash inside the house.

