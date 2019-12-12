Image copyright Emily Mayman / BDMLR Image caption The grey seal pup became entangled in plastic netting

A seal pup has died after plastic netting became entangled around its neck.

Wildlife workers were alerted by a member of the public who found the distressed animal on the beach at Ulrome, East Yorkshire on Tuesday.

The pup was taken to a local vet by members of marine rescue charity the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Despite staff's efforts the grey seal pup died of its injuries.

BDMLR medic Emily Mayman described it as "another saddening and unnecessary death".

"The netting had cut through the blubber layer and would have caused a severe degree of pain and suffering for sadly quite some time," she said.

She added: "Entanglements in marine debris is now one of the biggest threats facing marine mammals."

The incident is one of many cases of seals injured or killed by plastic debris along the North Sea coast.

This week, a grey seal named Scylla was released back into the sea off Lincolnshire after spending two months recovering from a neck wound caused by netting.

