Image copyright Sands family Image caption Jack Sands died at Leeds General Infirmary in July 2018, just a few days before his second birthday

The family of a toddler who died in hospital were ignored by medical staff when they raised concerns he had sepsis, a inquest heard.

Jack Sands from Goole, East Yorkshire, died on 17 July 2018, a few days before his second birthday, following an operation at Leeds General Infirmary.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard surgery on his skull had gone well and he was due to be discharged.

He then became ill and developed diarrhoea and sickness.

His mother Gemma Sands said his skin had become pale and mottled.

"My dad was telling the nurses about this but nobody listened," she said.

The inquest heard that Jack's family searched online for the symptoms of sepsis and raised their concerns with medical staff, but were told "we're the professionals, we know what we're doing".

Paul Chumas the brain surgeon in charge of Jack's case told the inquest: "I hope one of the lessons learned is that we should listen to parents because they are the specialists in the care of their children."

Senior sister Julie Cooper said following Jack's death staff on her ward had now been trained to spot the signs of sepsis.

The inquest continues.

