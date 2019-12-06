Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Jason Shreeve and Luke Hainsworth went to Scott McKay's home looking for someone else but inflicted a violent assault on him after he told the pair to leave

Two men who battered a man to death with a saucepan to the point the handle broke off have been jailed for life.

Scott McKay, 41, was also kicked and stamped on while lying on the ground in Buckingham Street, Hull, on 6 July. He died in hospital nine days later.

Jason Shreeve, 42, of Barnsley Street, Hull, and Luke Hainsworth, 30, of Edler Avenue, Hull, were convicted of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Shreeve must serve a minimum of 19 years and Hainsworth 16 years.

Mr McKay was "hit so hard with the saucepan that its handle broke off" in a violent and unprovoked assault at his home, said Humberside Police.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Scott McKay suffered multiple injuries after he was "hit so hard with the saucepan that its handle broke off"

Det Insp Alan Curtis said: "They went to his address looking for someone else, and when Scott told them to leave he was attacked."

Mr McKay ran out of the house but was beaten further and suffered multiple fractures to his head and face.

The pair were "overheard bragging about their actions" when they left the scene, Mr Curtis said.

"They attempted to hide their clothing, which was later found in Shreeve's loft, and tried to get out of what they'd done by pleading self-defence.

"This was not a case of self-defence. This was a murderous act committed by two cowardly and violent individuals who intended, at the very least, to cause serious injuries to Scott McKay."

Mr McKay's brother, Ryan Cousins, described him as "kind and thoughtful" who would be "sorely missed by everyone that knew him".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.