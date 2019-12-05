Image caption Dentist Majid Mustafa changed his plea while on trial at Doncaster Crown Court

A "deplorable" dentist who enlisted a friend to get a date rape drug to use on his wife to find out if she was having an affair has been struck off.

Majid Mustafa, 49, was given a 12-month conditional discharge last year after admitting he recruited Robert Lipinski, who was a patient, to obtain GHB.

His wife, Renata Antczak, of Hull, has been missing since April 2017.

The General Dental Council (GDC) said Mustafa's conduct was "deliberate and calculated".

In its report, the GDC said during a dental appointment in March 2017, Mustafa, who was absent from the hearing, had encouraged the "long-standing patient" to obtain a quantity of the drug and "had failed to maintain adequate professional boundaries" by developing an unprofessional relationship with him.

"The Committee is satisfied that Dr Mustafa had an intention to administer it to his wife unlawfully," it said.

The GDC said his actions involved trying "to procure illegal drugs which would have been obtained from drug dealers in Poland".

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Renata Antczak has been missing from Hull since April 2017

The plot involved using the so-called date rape drug to access his wife's phone by using her fingerprint, the council noted.

"Dr Mustafa has shown a wilful disregard and contempt for his regulator and his premeditated actions may have caused serious harm to his wife, Patient A and to the wider public.

"It is satisfied that members of the dental profession would find his conduct to be deplorable."

In April 2018, Doncaster Crown Court heard the disgraced dentist had "became obsessed" with wanting to find out whether his wife was having an affair.

The court was told he also put spy cameras in his wife's car and used software to monitor her phone calls.

Mustafa pleaded guilty to intentionally encouraging another to commit an offence.

Mrs Antczak, 49, has been missing since dropping her daughter off at school on 25 April.

