Best and worst recyclers in England revealed

East Riding of Yorkshire Council recycled more waste than anywhere else in the UK last year, figures show.

The area recycled 65% of its waste, performing best out of 344 authorities according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Oxfordshire District Council had the second highest recycling rate, and Three Rivers District Council had the third highest, both at roughly 63%.

The council area with the lowest rate was Newham in London, with just 17%.

England's national recycling rate for 2018-19 was 45.1%, slightly up on the 44.8% recorded the year before.

It is the third year running East Riding Council has topped the table.

Paul Bellotti, director of communities and environment, said: "To have the highest recycling rate in England for the third year running is a fantastic achievement.

"We want to send a huge thank you to residents for their continued support and enthusiasm for our recycling schemes."

The second lowest household waste recycling rate was Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council (19%), and the third lowest was Westminster City Council (22%).

How can I reduce my waste at home?

Recycling and how to cut down on single-use plastic has become a hot topic of conversation in recent years.

A few tips include:

Use an online recycling locator tool to find out what you can and cannot recycle in your area

Carry small reusable shopping bags or plastic containers

Keep your recycling bin next to the main bin so you can take both out at the same time

Food is also a significant contributor to household waste. Wrap estimates that household food waste makes up 70% of the UK total.

Planning meals, freezing food and being careful not to over-buy in the shops can all help tackle food waste.

