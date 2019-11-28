Image caption Badara's club said it was planning to appeal against the FA's decison

A teenage footballer who claimed he was racially abused during a match said he felt let down that an FA hearing did not uphold his complaint.

Badara, 15, said he was subjected to "monkey noises" from an opponent during a game in Hull in September.

East Riding County Football Association said the allegation was not proven at a hearing last week.

Badara's football club, Hessle Sporting Lions, said it planned to appeal against the FA's verdict.

The player's mother Sally Annah said her son was "really upset" by the incident.

"So he went out for a walk and then he texted me and said he doesn't want to play any more," she said.

"I told him then you are letting those people win."

The FA hearing ruled that Hessle Sporting Lions failed to control its spectators after Badara's father ran onto the pitch.

In a statement the FA said the hearing process was ongoing and it would be "inappropriate to comment on its outcome".

The association added it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and encourage participants or spectators who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels".

