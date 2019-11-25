Image caption The fleet of five new trains will be introduced over the next two months

Britain's smallest train company is introducing new rolling stock in an attempt to improve reliability.

Hull Trains is investing £60m in five new trains for its daily services to London.

Recent figures showed the operator had the country's worst punctuality record, with only 36.8% of services arriving on time.

The Italian-built trains will be introduced into service over the next two months, the firm said.

Hull Trains, which runs seven services a day between Hull and the capital, was also joint worst figure for reliability.

Office of Rail and Road figures released in September showed that 5.5% of services were cancelled.

The company blamed mechanical problems with its older fleet of trains.

Image copyright Hull Trains Image caption Hull Trains' Louise Cheeseman said the trains were an "ambassadorial tool" for the city.

Managing director Louise Cheeseman said the introduction of the new trains would bring extra capacity and reliability to the service.

She said: "These are the most modern and up to date trains in the business at the minute.

"For me these trains aren't just about a train, they're about offering an ambassadorial tool for the city.

"So when this is sat in Kings Cross station with Hull on the side of it everybody should be proud."

The company said the new trains can carry 22% more passengers than the current ones and can operate on both diesel and electric power.

