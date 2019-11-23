Image caption Veterans use the centre as a local meeting point as well as for short breaks

Military veterans are campaigning against a proposal to close a holiday home in a Yorkshire seaside resort.

Alderson House in Bridlington is a Royal British Legion respite centre where ex-military personnel and their families can take holiday breaks.

It is one of four of the charity's seaside locations but could soon be shut down.

The British Legion said it was looking at whether the homes were the best way of supporting veterans.

Nicola Cook, of the charity, said their needs were changing.

"We're coming across more and more veterans that haven't got enough money to eat," she said.

"They haven't got enough money to clothe their children, haven't got enough opportunities or funds to find suitable accommodation.

Respite breaks

"So the changes that we're proposing really will make sure we are looking after the most vulnerable now and into the future."

Alderson House offers breaks to serving or ex-serving military personnel who need respite.

It has an entertainment lounge, reading room and games room and offers activities such as crafting and dancing.

Protesting outside the centre on Friday, Royal Navy veteran Martin Barmby said: "This is a meeting place for al the veterans in Bridlington.

"To remove that absolute gem of a place for people to go to feel part of the veterans' community again is just unbelievable."

