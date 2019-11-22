Image caption The double-decker bus contains a gym and a boxing ring

Thieves have stolen equipment from a bus in Hull used to help disadvantaged children.

The double-decker is kitted out with a gym and a boxing ring and encourages young people to take up sport as a way of reducing anti-social behaviour.

Professional boxer Tommy Coyle, who set up and runs the Box Clever project, said he was "gutted" by the theft.

Mr Coyle said thousands of pounds worth of equipment was taken, including iPads and weights.

The theft took place on Wednesday night when the bus was parked near Chamberlain Road, Hull.

Mr Coyle said he wanted the people responsible to contact him so they could volunteer to help fix up the bus and he would "make them my next project".

"I wish I'd come across them before they decided to take the wrong turn," he said.

"That's my job basically. These are the types of kids that I want to engage with.

"These are the type of kids that we're working with on a daily basis and it proves why the bus is such an important vehicle in the city."

Humberside Police said it was investigating the theft.

