Nzar Jabar Mohamad, was remanded in custody by Hull Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with allegedly leading a gang planning to smuggle migrants to the UK on small boats.

Nzar Jabar Mohamad, 32, was arrested by the National Crime Agency at his home in Waterloo Street, Hull, on Friday.

He was remanded by Hull magistrates and will appear at Hull Crown Court on 16 December, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.

The gang was plotting to charge migrants £10,000 to travel from France to the UK on dinghies, it is alleged.

