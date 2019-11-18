Image caption The crash happened on the A1077 near South Ferriby on Sunday morning

Three men were killed and two other people were seriously injured in a car crash.

A black Toyota and a white Peugeot collided on the A1077 near South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

Three men inside the Toyota died at the scene. A man and woman in the Peugeot remain in hospital, officers said.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward as they attempt to trace the men's next-of-kin.