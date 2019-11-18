Three men dead in two-car crash on A1077 near South Ferriby
- 18 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men were killed and two other people were seriously injured in a car crash.
A black Toyota and a white Peugeot collided on the A1077 near South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday.
Three men inside the Toyota died at the scene. A man and woman in the Peugeot remain in hospital, officers said.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward as they attempt to trace the men's next-of-kin.