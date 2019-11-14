Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Ronald Portz was found in the early hours of Saturday on Dodthorpe in Hull

A woman has appeared in court in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man.

Sally Godwin, 28, has been charged with the murder of Ronald Portz.

Mr Portz's body was found at a house in Dodthorpe, Hull in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Godwin, of Dodthorpe, did not enter a plea during her appearance at at Hull Crown Court. She was remanded in custody and will appear again on 28 January.

