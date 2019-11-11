Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Ronald Portz was found in the early hours of Saturday on Dodthorpe in Hull

A woman has been charged with the murder of Ronald Portz in Hull in the early hours of Saturday.

Sally Godwin, 28, of Dodthorpe, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mr Portz's body was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 GMT on Saturday, Humberside Police said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The force said Mr Portz's family had been informed and was being supported by officers.

