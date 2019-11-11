Image copyright Google Image caption Mobile speed cameras are to be deployed on the Humber Bridge

Mobile speed cameras are to be placed on the Humber Bridge because "two thirds of the drivers do not obey the 50mph speed limit".

The Humber Bridge Board, which runs bridge, said a survey found there were around 25,000 journeys each day and the "majority" of traffic broke the limit.

In September one motorist was clocked travelling over the bridge at 132mph.

The mobile camera vans will begin operating on the bridge from 25 November.

Councillor Sean Chaytor, chairman of the Humber Bridge Board, said there was a "common misconception" the bridge was a private road and exempt from speed enforcement.

But he said it was covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988, meaning enforcement can take place.

Mr Chaytor said motorists driving too fast "puts all bridge users in danger and is therefore something we want to address".

The cameras will also enforce other motoring offences such as not wearing a seat belt, number plate and mobile phone offences, and not being in proper control of the vehicle.

The 2.2km (1.4 mile) suspension bridge, west of Hull, opened in 1981 and is Grade I listed.

