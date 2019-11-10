Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Ronald Portz's body was found in the early hours of Saturday on Dodthorpe, in Hull

A man found dead in a Hull property has been named by police.

The body of Ronald Portz, 30, was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said they had been granted a 36-hour extension to question a woman, who was in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said they believed it was "an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public" and Mr Portz's family were being supported by officers.

Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said: "Inquiries are still continuing and I would like to thank those who have come forward and who have provided information. Your assistance could prove vital to the investigation.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to please contact our non-emergency line on 101 quoting log number 21 of 9 November 2019, or you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 completely anonymously."

She urged social media users to be mindful of posting any speculation on the case as it could potentially harm the inquiry.