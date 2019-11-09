Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was found in the early hours of the morning on Dodthorpe, in Hull

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Hull.

His body was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 GMT, Humberside Police said.

Detectives said they believed it was "an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public" and the woman remained in custody.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by officers, the force said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.