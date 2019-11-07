Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Robert Carpenter pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court to sexual assault

A convicted rapist has been jailed for carrying out a sexual assault.

Robert Carpenter, 66, pleaded guilty to causing a person with a mental disorder to engage in sexual activity.

Carpenter, of William Booth House, Hull, was jailed for seven years and six months at Hull Crown Court.

He previously served a prison sentence for raping a woman who was walking to work in Scunthorpe in 1979. He was caught 30 years later after police matched his DNA to the crime scene.

Carpenter was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to the attack in April 2010.

