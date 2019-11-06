Image copyright Geograph / Chris Morgan Image caption The derelict former trawler company offices stands by Hull's former fishing dock

An application to demolish a landmark Hull building has been refused.

A developer wants to build 40 flats and a restaurant on the site of the derelict Lord Line trawler office in the city's former St Andrews Dock.

The plan was rejected by the city council's after planning officers said the proposals "did not meet required standards for character".

Councillors approved plans to refurbish part of an adjacent Grade II-listed hydraulic tower and pump house.

The four-storey office, built in 1949, was the headquarters of the Lord Line trawling company. It is on the council's list of architecturally or historically significant buildings.

'Unjustified harm'

In a letter supporting its application, developer Manor Mill Resort Ltd said the "structural weaknesses" of the Lord Line building meant the only option was to demolish it.

Campaigners had objected to the plans, saying the building was "historically important".

Adam Fowler from the City of Hull and Humber Environment Forum said the site needed to be brought back to life "with a refurbished Lord Line building".

He said that with "a mixed-used development that relates to the wider city centre and connects right through that dockland and opens up some of that dockland, we really will be putting this city on the map".

Historic England and Hull Civic Society were among the objectors, saying destruction of the building would "cause substantial and unjustified harm to the heritage assets".

