Image caption The Humber Bridge is one of the world's longest suspension bridges

The chief executive of the Humber Bridge has stepped down from his job.

Dr Kevin Moore joined the bridge board in 2017 with a brief to turn the structure into a major visitor destination.

The Yorkshire Post newspaper reported Mr Moore left his job on 31 October. The bridge board has confirmed his departure.

Dr Moore joined the bridge after a 10-year stint as director of the National Football Museum in Manchester.

His LinkedIn profile said his role was "maximising the commercial potential of the Humber Bridge and its land holdings, and turning the world's longest leisure bridge into a major visitor destination".

Proposals for a visitor centre and glass lift at the bridge were rejected by councillors in 2016 over concerns about an office block that were part of the scheme.

In November 2018, plans were unveiled to turn the bridge into a musical instrument, using car-activated rumble strips which play a tune when driven over.

Located just west of Hull, the bridge was opened in 1981 and crosses the Humber Estuary. It is Grade I listed and is one of the world's longest suspension bridges at a length of 1.4 miles (2.2 km).

