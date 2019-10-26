Hull Paragon Interchange re-opened after evacuation
- 26 October 2019
Dozens of people were evacuated from a bus and railway station because of a suspected gas leak.
A cordon was put in place around the Hull Paragon Interchange in the city centre at about 15:40 BST after reports of a smell of gas.
Humberside Police said the station had been evacuated as a precaution but had since reopened.
Police said traffic was still running slowly "while dealing with the backlog".