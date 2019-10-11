Teenager abducted and beaten by men in car in Hull
A teenager was snatched from a bus stop and bundled into a car before being beaten and left in a street in Hull.
The 14-year-old boy was at a bus stop opposite Greenwich Avenue on Wednesday evening when a Volkswagen Golf pulled up and the boy was forced in.
The boy was driven a short distance, attacked and then released.
Humberside Police said two men in the car were known to the boy. A 60-year-old man and a 26-year-old man have been arrested.
After being released the boy knocked on doors and tried to flag down a car before making his way to Waverley Road where he was helped by a woman.
A police spokesman said the teenager was left shaken but not seriously injured in the incident, which happened on the Longhill estate.
Det Insp Rich Osgerby, said he believed it was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the wider public.
