Woman injured falling from Hull Fair ride
- 7 October 2019
A woman has been injured falling from a fairground ride in Hull.
In a tweet, Humberside Police said its officers were "currently in attendance with Hull City Council" at Hull Fair after the woman fell on Monday evening.
The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition has not yet been reported.
Two rides at the fair have been closed. Police asked visitors to "please be patient as we work to establish the circumstances around" what happened.