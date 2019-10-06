Image caption Humberside Police carried out inquiries over several months

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of sex offences against teenage girls.

Humberside Police said the men, aged between 24 and 43 years old, were held as part of an investigation that had been running for several months.

The men are being questioned about alleged offences committed against two girls in Hull and two others from outside the area.

Police said they carried out inquiries after offences were reported to police between 2017 and this year.

All the men have been bailed with conditions as inquiries continue.

The force did not disclose where offences outside their area were alleged to have been committed.

Det Supt Mat Hutchinson said: "Following reports earlier this year, we have been conducting an investigation in relation to sexual offences against teenage girls.

"We have carried out initial investigations into all of the offences that have been reported, including outside of our force area, as it was imperative we developed a full picture of what has occurred.

"The relevant forces are aware of the reports and of our investigation and we will provide full cases to them when we are in a position to do so.

"This is a lengthy and complex investigation and while action was taken as soon as disclosures were made to police, it has been our priority to spend time helping the girls with difficult conversations and allowing them to confide and trust in us.

"Talking about sexual offences and exploitation can be an incredibly distressing experience, and the courage and bravery the girls have shown in coming forwards has been commendable."

