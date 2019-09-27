Image caption MP Karl Turner confronted Dominic Cummings

MP Karl Turner has said he has "no regrets" about confronting Boris Johnson's chief adviser over death threats made against him.

The shadow transport minister confronted Dominic Cummings about language used by the prime minister.

The Hull East MP dismissed suggestions he acted aggressively and said he was still receiving threats.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury MP Paula Sheriff told ITV she had received threats since speaking out in Parliament.

Labour MP Mr Turner approached former Vote Leave campaign director Mr Cummings on Thursday and told him the tone of language used by the prime minister had been "appalling".

Mr Cummings replied: "Get Brexit done."

It followed a stormy debate as MPs returned to Parliament after a Supreme Court decision that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

The prime minister said on Thursday he deplored threats against MPs, but defended the language he used during the debate.

Speaking to BBC Look North, Mr Turner said threats made against him were "incredibly threatening" and "credible".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Cummings has said the anger directed against MPs over Brexit is "not surprising"

He added: "I've had my life threatened because of him and the rhetoric been used by the prime minister instructed by Dominic Cummings. Why would I regret that?"

Humberside Police said officers would continue to support Mr Turner and keep under consideration whether any investigation was required.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Ms Sheriff told ITV news there had been a "significant escalation" in the amount of death and rape threats since speaking out on language used by the prime minister.

She had criticised Mr Johnson in the House of Commons for repeating the term "surrender act" when describing legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

Ms Sheriff's constituency office confirmed she had received threats overnight and said it had been reported to West Yorkshire Police.

