Humber Bridge driver clocked at 132mph 'was late for work'
A driver who was caught speeding at 132mph on the Humber Bridge told police he was "late for work".
The 20-year-old was clocked driving at nearly three times the 50mph limit as he sped past an unmarked traffic vehicle on the A15 in the early hours of the morning.
Officers said the motorist "continued to drive at high speed in heavy rain".
In a tweet, Humberside Police said: "Driver's excuse was that he was late for work! Reported for summons."
A spokeswoman said the car was travelling northbound on the Humber Bridge when it was stopped at about 05:15 BST.
The driver is due to be served with a summons to appear in court at a later date.
