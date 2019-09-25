Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire was originally from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire

The funeral of student Libby Squire, whose body was recovered from the Humber estuary weeks after she went missing, is to take place next week.

The 21-year-old disappeared after a night out in Hull on 1 February. After extensive searches she was found close to Spurn Point on 20 March.

Her mother Lisa Squire said the funeral would be held at St Lawrence's Church, West Wycombe Hill, on 3 October.

Everyone was welcome at the public service, she said.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: "If you have a photo of Libby or a memory of Libby you could write down please do and bring it along with you."

The University of Hull philosophy student, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was seen just after midnight at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull following a night out.

Her body was released to her family at the end of August.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Humberside Police said its investigation was ongoing and a file was being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service.

