The victim was driving a van on Old Road in Leconfield, East Yorkshire, when he was attacked

Police are warning drivers to take extra care after a man who stopped to help two people seemingly hurt in a crash was attacked and robbed.

The man was driving a van on Old Road in Leconfield, East Yorkshire on Monday, when he saw a motorcyclist lying in the road with another man looking after him.

When he asked if he could help, one of of the men attacked him, police said.

The other hoaxer stole two mobile phones from inside the van.

Humberside Police said the driver was left with a serious wound to his arm which needed treatment in hospital.

The attackers are described as speaking with Liverpool accents and one may have been injured as the driver left the scene.

Det Insp Andy Crawforth said: "I am asking for members of the public to express caution if they come across a road traffic collision, especially during the hours of darkness."

"If you feel it is safe to stop, ensure you do not put yourself at any risk. Remain in your vehicle with the doors and windows closed and locked, so you can assess what is going on prior to doing anything else," he added.

