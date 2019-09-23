Image caption Paul Heath died at the Swift Caravans factory in Cottingham in October 2017

A caravan factory worker was killed accidentally when he was hit by a forklift truck, a coroner's inquest has ruled.

Paul Heath, 64, died instantly at the Swift Caravans site in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, on 17 October 2017.

Hull Coroners' Court heard Mr Heath had been on a zebra crossing inside the works when he was struck.

His widow Susan told the inquest jury her husband of 40 years had been days away from retiring when he died.

Mr Heath had worked as a caravan finisher for 19 years at Swift.

The inquest jury found Mr Heath died of "multiple traumatic injuries".

HM Coroner Professor Paul Marks gave a conclusion of accidental death.

