Image caption A number of wind turbine developments are being built off the Yorkshire coast

Plans have been announced to build three new giant wind farms off the Yorkshire coast.

The developers behind the Dogger Bank project claim it would be the world's biggest and produce enough electricity to power 4.5 million UK homes.

Work is expected to start in January and the first power could be produced in 2023.

Industry body RenewableUK said the investment could "support thousands of new jobs".

The project is located 80 miles (130km) off the East Yorkshire coast and consists of three sites, Creyke Beck A, Creyke Beck B and Teesside A.

The electricity will come ashore at sites in Teesside and Cottingham in East Yorkshire.

Energy firm SSE and its Norwegian partner Equinor said that about £9bn would be invested in the project.

Eldar Sætre, CEO of Equinor, said: "A full-scale development of Dogger Bank will constitute an industrial wind hub in the heart of the North Sea, playing a major role in the UK's ambitions for offshore wind and supporting the net zero ambition."

The project is one of a number of large wind farms planned off the Yorkshire coast.

In February, the first power was produced by the Hornsea One development. Two other adjacent wind farms are under development.

The three sites will have more than 630 turbines standing 623 feet (190m) high, each built by Siemens in Hull.

Hugh McNeal from RenewableUK claimed offshore wind would "supply at least a third of our power by 2030".

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.