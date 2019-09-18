Image caption Paul Heath died at the Swift Caravans factory in Cottingham

A worker died when he was hit by a forklift truck at a caravan factory, an inquest has heard.

Paul Heath, 64, died at the Swift Caravans site in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, on 17 October 2017.

Paramedic Richard Overton told Hull Coroner's Court Mr Heath was pinned under the vehicle's rear wheels when he arrived at about 10:00 BST.

He died at the scene of "multiple traumatic injuries" and suffered severe head injuries, the hearing heard.

Mr Heath's widow Susan told the inquest jury her husband, of 40 years, was close to retiring when he died.

He had worked as a caravan finisher at Swift for 19 years.

The inquest is expected to last four days.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.