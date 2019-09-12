Image copyright Ministry Of Justice Image caption The new prison is designed to house 1,440 male inmates

Approval of plans to build a "mega prison" in Yorkshire has been welcomed by Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer.

The 1,440-inmate jail at Full Sutton has been given planning permission by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The jail - where a Category C facility will be built alongside the current maximum security Category A and B wings - is part of government plans for 10,000 new prison places nationally.

More than 2,800 objections to it were lodged, including from police.

"The new jail at Full Sutton is the first milestone in our long-term plan to deliver 10,000 additional modern and efficient prison places," Ms Frazer said.

"It will create and support hundreds of jobs, during construction and afterwards, and will be a major boost to the local economy."

"The prison will also provide a better environment to steer offenders away from crime - ultimately keeping the public safer and reducing the number of future victims."

Image caption Residents protested against the facility plans, which attracted nearly 3,000 official objections including from police

Humberside Police objected fearing it would increase violent crime within the jail and raise demands on the force.

Nearby residents have also staged protests against the plans.

"We are incredibly disappointed by the decision after almost 3,000 people lodged valid objections," Colin Clarke, from the No Mega Prison group, said.

"I have no doubt, as the legal objection to the scheme stated, that a private sector development of this size and in such a location would have been refused out of hand."

The existing HMP Full Sutton facility has a capacity for about 500 male inmates.

The new Category C prison is being built under plans to enable inmates to integrate back into the community ahead of their release.

