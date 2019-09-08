Image copyright Pritti Mistry Image caption Organisers hope Festival of the Sky will return to Cleethorpes

Hundreds of people have turned out for a new arts festival in Cleethorpes.

The inaugural Festival of the Sky was "a massive celebration of arts and culture" in the seaside resort, North East Lincolnshire Council said.

The three day event explored themes of discovery and the environment, with installations and street performances along the seafront and promenade.

Organisers said they hoped the free festival would return.

Image copyright Sarah Mole Image caption There were more than 80 activities and acts including this performance by The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band from Jaipur, India

Image copyright Sarah Mole Image caption It is the first time the festival has been put on in Cleethorpes, a council spokeswoman said

Julia Thompson, chair of CoastNEL, which is behind the project, said: "It's an ambitious, unique and creative festival for everybody.

"We've got some fantastic sponsorship involved so we would love to see it keep going and that is certainly the aim.

"We want something that comes back every year and at the moment, all the signs are looking good."

Image copyright Pritti Mistry Image caption Visitors could walk through this immersive light installation involving hundreds of changeable different coloured LED lights

Image copyright Sarah Mole Image caption Street art performances like this one by the High Fliers were hosted along the seafront and promenade

A council spokeswoman said the event was "funded predominantly from the Coastal Communities Fund programme".

In 2017, the authority was awarded £3.8m from the scheme to help improve the town and boost tourism to the area.