Labour's Diana Johnson says she is "disappointed" to face deselection from the role she has held for more than 14 years.

In a tweet, the Hull North MP said she was "triggered for an open selection by a small number" of party members.

She said she was considering challenging the process and that it was "business as usual".

The party said it was "consulting the local membership" and results would be announced after a decision was made.

Labour members can trigger a vote if they do not want their current MP to run as their candidate in a general election.

In a statement, Ms Johnson said: "I am disappointed to have been triggered for an open selection by a small number of members, especially when overall the majority of Hull North Constituency Labour Party members have so far voted to re-select me.

"I am currently considering a procedural challenge to the process.

"However, I stand on my record and will continue doing what I have done every day since May 5th 2005, when I was first elected, representing the people of Hull North to the very best of my ability - and working to get a Labour government elected."

Peter North, the Hull North CLP chairman, said it would be "improper" to announce results before all members could decide on whether "to automatically reselect our sitting MP, Diana Johnson, or to move to an open selection in which Diana Johnson would automatically be a candidate".

MP for Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire tweeted: "You are an inspiration and an outstanding example of what an MP can be at the very best. You have my full support."

The former barrister has been one of the central campaigners in the contaminated blood scandal, in which people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were given blood infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses, during the 1970s and 1980s.

